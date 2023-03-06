Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Air Force MQ-9 camera footage: Russian Su-27 Black Sea intercept

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    03.14.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. European Command

    Two Russian Su-27 aircraft conducted an unsafe and unprofessional intercept with a U.S. Air Force intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance unmanned MQ-9 aircraft operating within international airspace over the Black Sea on March 14, 2023. Russian Su-27s dumped fuel upon and struck the propeller of the MQ-9, causing U.S. forces to have to bring the MQ-9 down in international waters. (U.S. Air Force video)

    (Editor's Note: This declassified video has been edited for length, however, the events are depicted in sequential order.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 05:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876667
    VIRIN: 230314-F-F3253-001
    Filename: DOD_109513723
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 102
    High-Res. Downloads: 102

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Air Force MQ-9 camera footage: Russian Su-27 Black Sea intercept, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MEDIA ADVISORY: Camera footage release from U.S. Air Force MQ-9 interaction with Russian SU-27 in Black Sea

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Russia
    MQ-9
    U.S. Air Force
    Black Sea
    intercept

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT