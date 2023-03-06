Two Russian Su-27 aircraft conducted an unsafe and unprofessional intercept with a U.S. Air Force intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance unmanned MQ-9 aircraft operating within international airspace over the Black Sea on March 14, 2023. Russian Su-27s dumped fuel upon and struck the propeller of the MQ-9, causing U.S. forces to have to bring the MQ-9 down in international waters. (U.S. Air Force video)
(Editor's Note: This declassified video has been edited for length, however, the events are depicted in sequential order.)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 05:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876667
|VIRIN:
|230314-F-F3253-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109513723
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|102
|High-Res. Downloads:
|102
This work, US Air Force MQ-9 camera footage: Russian Su-27 Black Sea intercept, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MEDIA ADVISORY: Camera footage release from U.S. Air Force MQ-9 interaction with Russian SU-27 in Black Sea
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT