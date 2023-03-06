STUTTGART, Germany - U.S. European Command released declassified footage of a Russian Su-27 aircraft conducting an unsafe/unprofessional intercept of a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 in international airspace over the Black Sea, March 14. In addition to the footage, a storyboard of the events with declassified stills from the MQ-9 footage is also released.



The following is a summary of the video:

00:00: [Start of video] A Russian Su-27 approaches to the rear of the U.S. Air Force MQ-9.

00:05: A Russian Su-27 begins to release fuel as it passes.

00:09 A Russian Su-27 passes over the U.S. Air Force MQ-9 while releasing fuel. As the Su-27 passes over the top of the MQ-9, it also disrupts the video transmission.

00:11: The propeller of the U.S. Air Force MQ-9 can be seen and remains undamaged.

00:22: A Russian Su-27 begins a second approach toward the MQ-9.

00:27: A Russian Su-27 begins to release fuel on the approach toward the

MQ-9. The Su-27 proceeds to pass even closer.

00:29: A Russian Su-27 collides with the MQ-9 and the MQ-9's camera feed is lost for approximately 60 seconds.

00:39: The MQ-9's camera feed has returned to working order. At this time the propeller can be seen again and one of the props can be seen damaged.

00:42: [End of video]



For additional details on the incident, please contact U.S. Air Forces

Europe at usafepao.pao@us.af.mil.



(Editor's Note: This declassified video has been edited for length, however, the events are depicted in sequential order.)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2023 Date Posted: 03.16.2023 04:46 Story ID: 440529 Location: DE Web Views: 65 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEDIA ADVISORY: Camera footage release from U.S. Air Force MQ-9 interaction with Russian SU-27 in Black Sea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.