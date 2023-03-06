The 354th Medical Group collaborated with the 66th Training Squadron, Detachment 1 Arctic Survival Training School instructors to provide arctic medical training for their medics at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Feb. 16, 2023. The 354th MDG conducts training once a month to prepare Eielson’s medics for common injuries seen in an arctic-like environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 17:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876605
|VIRIN:
|230216-F-KE770-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109512838
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 354 Medical Group cold weather training, by A1C Ricardo Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
