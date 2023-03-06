Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354 Medical Group cold weather training

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 354th Medical Group collaborated with the 66th Training Squadron, Detachment 1 Arctic Survival Training School instructors to provide arctic medical training for their medics at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Feb. 16, 2023. The 354th MDG conducts training once a month to prepare Eielson’s medics for common injuries seen in an arctic-like environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 17:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876605
    VIRIN: 230216-F-KE770-1001
    Filename: DOD_109512838
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Eielson
    arctic training
    354 MDG
    354 medical group

