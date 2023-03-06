Digital Materiel Management is the process of integrating and employing digital methods across the entire lifecycle--from invention to retirement--for both warfighting capabilities as well as installation and mission support capabilities.
A top Air Force Materiel Command priority is to transition the Department of the Air Force lifecycle enterprise into one that leverages 21st century digital technology to deliver on the Organize, Train, and Equip mission. The vision includes a fully empowered digital workforce, trained and equipped to deliver integrated, innovative, and trusted capability, throughout the acquisition lifecycle, using Digital Materiel Management; enterprise level capability; and peer relationships with industry partners.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 13:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|876587
|VIRIN:
|230315-F-ZS999-1456
|Filename:
|DOD_109512627
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Digital Materiel Management, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New video illuminates AFMC Digital Materiel Management
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT