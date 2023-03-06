video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Digital Materiel Management is the process of integrating and employing digital methods across the entire lifecycle--from invention to retirement--for both warfighting capabilities as well as installation and mission support capabilities.



A top Air Force Materiel Command priority is to transition the Department of the Air Force lifecycle enterprise into one that leverages 21st century digital technology to deliver on the Organize, Train, and Equip mission. The vision includes a fully empowered digital workforce, trained and equipped to deliver integrated, innovative, and trusted capability, throughout the acquisition lifecycle, using Digital Materiel Management; enterprise level capability; and peer relationships with industry partners.