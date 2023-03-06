Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Digital Materiel Management

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Digital Materiel Management is the process of integrating and employing digital methods across the entire lifecycle--from invention to retirement--for both warfighting capabilities as well as installation and mission support capabilities.

    A top Air Force Materiel Command priority is to transition the Department of the Air Force lifecycle enterprise into one that leverages 21st century digital technology to deliver on the Organize, Train, and Equip mission. The vision includes a fully empowered digital workforce, trained and equipped to deliver integrated, innovative, and trusted capability, throughout the acquisition lifecycle, using Digital Materiel Management; enterprise level capability; and peer relationships with industry partners.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 13:25
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 876587
    VIRIN: 230315-F-ZS999-1456
    Filename: DOD_109512627
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Digital Materiel Management, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New video illuminates AFMC Digital Materiel Management

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    digital
    AFMC
    Digital Transformation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT