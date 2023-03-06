New video illuminates AFMC Digital Materiel Management

Courtesy Photo | Digital Materiel Management is the process of integrating and employing digital...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Digital Materiel Management is the process of integrating and employing digital methods across the entire lifecycle--from invention to retirement--for both warfighting capabilities as well as installation and mission support capabilities. see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – A new video explains how the Air Force Materiel Command is working to accelerate capability delivery through an empowered digital workforce equipped with modern technologies and tools to ensure the service maintains a competitive edge.



The recent release of the 2023 AFMC Strategic Plan highlights a focus on Digital Materiel Management as a key aspect of the plan’s line of effort number three, which focuses on revolutionizing processes across the life cycle by leveraging speed, innovation, digital methods throughout all aspects of mission execution.



The new video describes the six key initiatives behind the transition to DMM, which include a commitment to:



• Structured models and secured data

• Providing access to digital tools

• Training the digital workforce

• Instilling a digital-first culture

• Developing and aligning digital strategies across the acquisition and sustainment enterprise

• Modernizing the information technology infrastructure to support the DMM mission.



The video can be viewed at: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/876587/digital-materiel-management.



Learn more about AFMC Digital Materiel Management and the Digital Transformation Office at https://www.afmc.af.mil/About-Us/Digital/.