VMFA-242 Returns from Deployment (B-Roll)

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 returned to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan following a deployment aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) on March 8, 2023. VMFA-242 operated in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)