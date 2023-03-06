VMFA-242 Returns from Deployment (B-Roll)

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 returned to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan following a deployment aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) on March 8, 2023. VMFA-242 operated in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)
|03.08.2023
|03.15.2023 03:23
|B-Roll
|876518
|230308-M-RB154-1001
|DOD_109511266
|00:01:20
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|1
|1
