Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMFA-242 Returns from Deployment (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.08.2023

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 returned to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan following a deployment aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) on March 8, 2023. VMFA-242 operated in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 03:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876518
    VIRIN: 230308-M-RB154-1001
    Filename: DOD_109511266
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-242 Returns from Deployment (B-Roll), by Cpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HOMECOMING
    NAVY
    DEPLOYMENT
    VMFA-242
    USMC NEWS
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT