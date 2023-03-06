President Joe Biden arrives at Naval Air Station North Island

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/876393" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Air Force One taxis on the runway of Naval Air Station North Island during the arrival of President Joe Biden, Mar. 13, 2023. During his visit the President is scheduled to meet with the Australian and United Kingdom Prime Ministers to discuss the Australia, United Kingdom, United States — or AUKUS — partnership (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Megan Alexander)