    President Joe Biden arrives at Naval Air Station North Island

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Megan Alexander 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    Air Force One taxis on the runway of Naval Air Station North Island during the arrival of President Joe Biden, Mar. 13, 2023. During his visit the President is scheduled to meet with the Australian and United Kingdom Prime Ministers to discuss the Australia, United Kingdom, United States — or AUKUS — partnership (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Megan Alexander)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 00:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876393
    VIRIN: 230313-N-YN807-2001
    Filename: DOD_109509248
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: CA, US

    This work, President Joe Biden arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, by PO3 Megan Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POTUS
    Air Force One
    NASNI

