Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Resolute Bay B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RESOLUTE BAY, NU, CANADA

    03.13.2023

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    B-roll of activity at Gurrier Nordique 23 in Resolute Bay, Nanuvut, Canada.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 21:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876385
    VIRIN: 230313-Z-FV499-0001
    Filename: DOD_109509097
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: RESOLUTE BAY, NU, CA 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Bay B-Roll, by SMSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    arctic
    Guirrier Nordique

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT