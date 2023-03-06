B-roll of activity at Gurrier Nordique 23 in Resolute Bay, Nanuvut, Canada.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 21:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876385
|VIRIN:
|230313-Z-FV499-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109509097
|Length:
|00:04:07
|Location:
|RESOLUTE BAY, NU, CA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Resolute Bay B-Roll, by SMSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT