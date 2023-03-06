Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    89th Airlift Wing Combat Arms Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Tyrone Thomas 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    “There are few things that instill a lethal mindset faster than getting behind a weapon system and sending rounds downrange, and we were happy to provide our teammates in the 89th Airlift Wing that opportunity,” said Lt. Col. Nick Mercurio, commander, 316th Security Support Squadron.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 14:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 876320
    VIRIN: 230224-F-AX535-683
    Filename: DOD_109508242
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 89th Airlift Wing Combat Arms Training, by SrA Tyrone Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    89th Airlift Wing
    316th Security Support Squadron
    316th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT