    Agile Cub: Practicing how we fight

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Airmen from Seymore Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, perform a hot refuel and reload as part of Agile Cub exercise, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 7, 2023. Agile Cub was performed at JBLE to take Airmen out of their comfort-zone and train in an unfamiliar location, testing abilities such as hot refuels and reloads, cargo transfers, proper surveillance and security as if in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 14:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876292
    VIRIN: 230309-F-PG418-7001
    Filename: DOD_109507883
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Cub: Practicing how we fight, by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-15
    JBLE
    1st FW
    SJAFB
    deployment exercise
    Agile Cub

