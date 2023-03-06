Agile Cub: Practicing how we fight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen from Seymore Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, perform a hot refuel and reload as part of Agile Cub exercise, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 7, 2023. Agile Cub was performed at JBLE to take Airmen out of their comfort-zone and train in an unfamiliar location, testing abilities such as hot refuels and reloads, cargo transfers, proper surveillance and security as if in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)