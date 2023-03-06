Developed to support the critical missions of the U.S. Army’s dive teams, the Multifunctional Assessment Reconnaissance Vessel II (MARV II) has now seen its mission portfolio expanded to support U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) civil works projects and respond to natural disasters.
The innovative deployable platform allows for remote surveys and can operate in as little as six inches of water.
Engineers and scientists at ERDC’s Coastal and Hydraulics Laboratory (CHL) are constantly researching ways to increase the vehicle’s capabilities and discovering new areas where its technology can be used to support the Army and the nation.
MARV II was recently on display during the USACE Structural Engineering and Technology Symposium, hosted at ERDC’s headquarters in Vicksburg, Mississippi.
Learn more about MARV II from William Butler, chief of CHL’s Field Data Collection and Analysis Branch.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 11:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876266
|VIRIN:
|230309-A-UT531-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109507697
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|VICKSBURG, MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
