U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart offers new classes for new parents

Educational and Developmental Intervention Services with U.S. Army Health Clinic Stuttgart and New Parent Support Program with Army Community Service teamed up to offer a new program to parents, called Baby Bites, at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart March 7, 2023. They focused on addressing parents’ concerns about their child’s eating habits and provided tips and feeding techniques.
Ashlyn Myers, Educational and Developmental Intervention Services speech language therapist, explains the purpose of the class. Capt. Robyn Beck, Defense Information Systems Agency Europe executive officer, talked about her experience in the class.
