Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart offers new classes for new parents

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    U.S. ARMY GARRISON STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    03.07.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Krystal Wright 

    AFN Stuttgart

    Educational and Developmental Intervention Services with U.S. Army Health Clinic Stuttgart and New Parent Support Program with Army Community Service teamed up to offer a new program to parents, called Baby Bites, at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart March 7, 2023. They focused on addressing parents’ concerns about their child’s eating habits and provided tips and feeding techniques.

    Ashlyn Myers, Educational and Developmental Intervention Services speech language therapist, explains the purpose of the class. Capt. Robyn Beck, Defense Information Systems Agency Europe executive officer, talked about her experience in the class.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 05:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876249
    VIRIN: 230307-F-HJ874-0001
    Filename: DOD_109507386
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: U.S. ARMY GARRISON STUTTGART, BW, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart offers new classes for new parents, by SSgt Krystal Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    kids
    babies
    parents
    eating
    EDIS
    NPSP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT