    Cutlass Express 2023 Training at Bandari Martime Academy

    KENYA

    03.10.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel James Lanari 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    MOMBASA, Kenya (March 10, 2023) United States Marine Corps Capt. Tyler Carpenter discusses the training events and styles being conducted at Bandari Maritime Academy in support of exercise Cutlass Express 23, March 10, 2023. Cutlass Express 2023, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVAF) and sponsored by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) is designed to assess and improve combined maritime law enforcement techniques, promote safety and security in the Western Indian Ocean, and increase interoperability between participating nations. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel James Lanari/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 06:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876244
    VIRIN: 230310-N-FV745-2001
    Filename: DOD_109507325
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: KE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cutlass Express 2023 Training at Bandari Martime Academy, by PO1 Daniel James Lanari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Daniel James Lanari
    CE23
    Cutlass Express 2023

