Cutlass Express 2023 Training at Bandari Martime Academy

MOMBASA, Kenya (March 10, 2023) United States Marine Corps Capt. Tyler Carpenter discusses the training events and styles being conducted at Bandari Maritime Academy in support of exercise Cutlass Express 23, March 10, 2023. Cutlass Express 2023, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVAF) and sponsored by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) is designed to assess and improve combined maritime law enforcement techniques, promote safety and security in the Western Indian Ocean, and increase interoperability between participating nations. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel James Lanari/Released)
03.10.2023
03.13.2023
Video Productions
876244
230310-N-FV745-2001
DOD_109507325
00:01:11
KE
3
3
