    III MEF Relief and Appointment (Music and Graphics)

    JAPAN

    03.08.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF) held a relief and appointment ceremony where Sgt. Maj. Eric D. Cook was relieved by Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, the first female force-level Sgt. Maj. In the Marine Corps, on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan. Kitashima is the first female force-level sergeant major in the Marine Corps and will serve as the senior enlisted advisor to Lt. Gen. James Bierman Jr., the commanding general of III MEF and Marine Forces Japan. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 02:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876240
    VIRIN: 230308-N-CZ893-1003
    Filename: DOD_109507232
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, III MEF Relief and Appointment (Music and Graphics), by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    U.S. Marine Corps
    relief and appointment ceremony
    III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF)

