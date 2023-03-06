III MEF Relief and Appointment (Music and No Graphics)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF) held a relief and appointment ceremony where Sgt. Maj. Eric D. Cook was relieved by Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, the first female force-level Sgt. Maj. In the Marine Corps, on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan. Kitashima is the first female force-level sergeant major in the Marine Corps and will serve as the senior enlisted advisor to Lt. Gen. James Bierman Jr., the commanding general of III MEF and Marine Forces Japan. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)