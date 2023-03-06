III MEF Relief and Appointment (Music and No Graphics)

U.S. Marine Corps III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF) held a relief and appointment ceremony where Sgt. Maj. Eric D. Cook was relieved by Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, the first female force-level Sgt. Maj. In the Marine Corps, on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan. Kitashima is the first female force-level sergeant major in the Marine Corps and will serve as the senior enlisted advisor to Lt. Gen. James Bierman Jr., the commanding general of III MEF and Marine Forces Japan. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
