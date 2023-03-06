Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) conducts sea and anchor detail drills

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2023

    Courtesy Video

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    230311-N-YG401-1001
    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (March 11, 2023) – U.S. Sailors man their watch stations as part of sea and anchor detail aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 11, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is in a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship is receiving scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Third class Andrew Benvie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 03:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876194
    VIRIN: 230311-N-YG401-1001
    Filename: DOD_109506292
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) conducts sea and anchor detail drills, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drill Aircraft-Carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT