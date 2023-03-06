230311-N-YG401-1001
NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (March 11, 2023) – U.S. Sailors man their watch stations as part of sea and anchor detail aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 11, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is in a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship is receiving scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Third class Andrew Benvie)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2023 03:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876194
|VIRIN:
|230311-N-YG401-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109506292
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) conducts sea and anchor detail drills, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT