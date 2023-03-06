Capt Marissa Hopkins, 452 AMW Public Health Emergency Officer, provides best practices to avoid COVID-19 during the holiday season.
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2023 12:47
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|876156
|VIRIN:
|201229-F-DO027-801
|Filename:
|DOD_109505230
|Length:
|00:09:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Forward March: Ep 2 Holiday COVID Lessons, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT