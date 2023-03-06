Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forward March: Ep 2 Holiday COVID Lessons

    UNITED STATES

    12.29.2020

    Courtesy Video

    452nd Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Capt Marissa Hopkins, 452 AMW Public Health Emergency Officer, provides best practices to avoid COVID-19 during the holiday season.

    Date Taken: 12.29.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2023 12:47
    Category: Series
    Length: 00:09:01
    Location: US

    March Air Reserve Base

