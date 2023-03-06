Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MP Brigade Quarter Competition

    NY, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Video by Spc. Kasimir Jackson 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 91st Military Police (MP) Battalion hosted the 16th MP Brigade Quarter Competition on March 6-9, 2023 at various locations across Fort Drum, NY. The competition is meant to highlight the best squad, NCO, and officer from each battalion within the brigade. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kasimir Jackson)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 15:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: NY, US

    Photography
    Competition
    Best Squad
    91st MP
    CapturetheClimb

