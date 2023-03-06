video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 91st Military Police (MP) Battalion hosted the 16th MP Brigade Quarter Competition on March 6-9, 2023 at various locations across Fort Drum, NY. The competition is meant to highlight the best squad, NCO, and officer from each battalion within the brigade. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kasimir Jackson)