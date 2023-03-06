Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Giving A Piece Away

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown 

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Meet Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christine Stanley, a member of the Army Reserve's team during the Joint Culinary Training Exercise.

    Listen as she talks about her passion for baking and the inspiration behind it.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 20:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876101
    VIRIN: 230308-A-EN211-645
    Filename: DOD_109504239
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: US

    Army Reserve
    Joint Culinary Center of Excellence
    Joint Culinary Training Exercise (JCTE)

