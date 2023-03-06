U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, participate in company level attack exercise B-Roll

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct a company level attack exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, March 7, 2023. Company level training ensures that Marines are trained in breaching obstacles, working under pressure, and adapting to changing scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Bray)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 14:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876094
|VIRIN:
|230305-M-MY519-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109504132
|Length:
|00:07:39
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
