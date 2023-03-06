U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct a company level attack exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, March 5 and 7, 2023. Company level training ensures that Marines are trained in breaching obstacles, working under pressure, and adapting to changing scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Bray)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 14:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876092
|VIRIN:
|230305-M-MY519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109504122
|Length:
|00:06:49
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, participate in company level attack exercise B-Roll, by Cpl Andrew Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
