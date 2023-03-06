Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, participate in company level attack exercise B-Roll

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2023

    Video by Cpl. Andrew Bray 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct a company level attack exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, March 5 and 7, 2023. Company level training ensures that Marines are trained in breaching obstacles, working under pressure, and adapting to changing scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Bray)   

    Date Taken: 03.05.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 14:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876092
    VIRIN: 230305-M-MY519-1001
    Filename: DOD_109504122
    Length: 00:06:49
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    USMC
    Live Fire
    M240
    M58
    Range 400 
    M3E1

