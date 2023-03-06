video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and civilian Department of Defense employees from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and local Iwakuni car enthusiasts compete in the Kuni Kup 2023 drift contest at Hadashi Tengoku Circuit racetrack, Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 26, 2022. Kuni Kup 2023 brought American and Japanese drivers together to build relationships through culture and competition.

(U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Gabriel Durand)