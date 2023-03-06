U.S. Marines and civilian Department of Defense employees from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and local Iwakuni car enthusiasts compete in the Kuni Kup 2023 drift contest at Hadashi Tengoku Circuit racetrack, Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 26, 2022. Kuni Kup 2023 brought American and Japanese drivers together to build relationships through culture and competition.
(U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Gabriel Durand)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 02:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|876020
|VIRIN:
|230226-M-TU094-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109502714
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kuni Kup 2023, by Cpl Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
