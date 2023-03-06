Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kuni Kup 2023

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.26.2023

    Video by Cpl. Gabriel Groseclose-Durand 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines and civilian Department of Defense employees from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and local Iwakuni car enthusiasts compete in the Kuni Kup 2023 drift contest at Hadashi Tengoku Circuit racetrack, Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 26, 2022. Kuni Kup 2023 brought American and Japanese drivers together to build relationships through culture and competition.
    (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Gabriel Durand)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 02:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876020
    VIRIN: 230226-M-TU094-1003
    Filename: DOD_109502714
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 

    This work, Kuni Kup 2023, by Cpl Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Racing
    Drifting
    JDM Cars
    Automotive Sports

