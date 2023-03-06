21st Chaplain of the Marine Corps Visits MCAS Iwakuni

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Carey Cash, 21st Chaplain of the U.S. Marine Corps, speaks with service members at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 30, 2023. Cash visited MCAS Iwakuni to discuss strength, resiliency, and mental health services with junior service members to get their perspectives on challenges faced while serving overseas.

(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Gabriel Durand)