Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st Chaplain of the Marine Corps Visits MCAS Iwakuni

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.30.2023

    Video by Cpl. Gabriel Groseclose-Durand 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Carey Cash, 21st Chaplain of the U.S. Marine Corps, speaks with service members at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 30, 2023. Cash visited MCAS Iwakuni to discuss strength, resiliency, and mental health services with junior service members to get their perspectives on challenges faced while serving overseas.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Gabriel Durand)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 02:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876019
    VIRIN: 230130-M-TU094-1003
    Filename: DOD_109502713
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Chaplain of the Marine Corps Visits MCAS Iwakuni, by Cpl Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spirituality
    religious services
    Navy Chaplain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT