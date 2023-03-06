Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Fist 23: USAF and JGSDF conduct island seizure training

    KIKAIJIMA ISLAND, KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN

    03.10.2023

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force 36th Airlift Squadron, Japan Air Self-Defense Force 2nd Tactical Group, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade conducted bilateral airborne operations at remote islands in Kagoshima Prefecture, March 3.
    This event was part of Iron Fist 2023; a field training exercise (FTX) designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationship between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, and the JGSDF. This iteration of Iron Fist allowed for additional integration of USAF and JASDF forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 23:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876018
    VIRIN: 230303-F-PM645-0002
    Filename: DOD_109502712
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: KIKAIJIMA ISLAND, KAGOSHIMA, JP

    This work, Iron Fist 23: USAF and JGSDF conduct island seizure training, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yokota
    USAF
    Iron Fist
    Iron Fist 23
    Bilateral Field Training Exercise

