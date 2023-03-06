Iron Fist 23: USAF and JGSDF conduct island seizure training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Air Force 36th Airlift Squadron, Japan Air Self-Defense Force 2nd Tactical Group, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade conducted bilateral airborne operations at remote islands in Kagoshima Prefecture, March 3.

This event was part of Iron Fist 2023; a field training exercise (FTX) designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationship between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, and the JGSDF. This iteration of Iron Fist allowed for additional integration of USAF and JASDF forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe