Iron Fist 23: USAF and JGSDF conduct island seizure training

The U.S. Air Force 36th Airlift Squadron, Japan Air Self-Defense Force 2nd Tactical Group, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade conducted bilateral airborne operations at remote islands in Kagoshima Prefecture, March 3.
This event was part of Iron Fist 2023; a field training exercise (FTX) designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationship between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, and the JGSDF. This iteration of Iron Fist allowed for additional integration of USAF and JASDF forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe
|03.10.2023
|03.09.2023 23:46
|Video Productions
|876018
|230303-F-PM645-0002
|DOD_109502712
|00:03:08
|KIKAIJIMA ISLAND, KAGOSHIMA, JP
|0
|0
