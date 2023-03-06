Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wild Weasel of the Week: SrA Christopher Saldana

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.09.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Saldana, 35th Maintenance Group maintenance operations center controller, was highlighted as the Wild Weasel of the Week. Saldana was hand-picked above his peers for Exercise Balikatan. He exhibits professionalism and mastery of maintenance operations center skills, which enables Misawa to demonstrate airpower effectively.

    TAGS

    "PACAF
    MOC
    35th MXG
    Wild Weasel of the Week"
    Team Misawa

