U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 12 celebrated their 81st anniversary with a field meet at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 3, 2023. Each department competed in various team competitions in order to build camaraderie and unit pride. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 02:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876006
|VIRIN:
|230303-M-RB154-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109502595
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MALS-12 Anniversary Field Meet, by Cpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
