    MALS-12 Anniversary Field Meet

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.03.2023

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 12 celebrated their 81st anniversary with a field meet at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 3, 2023. Each department competed in various team competitions in order to build camaraderie and unit pride. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 02:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876006
    VIRIN: 230303-M-RB154-1001
    Filename: DOD_109502595
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    TAGS

    Military News
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Anniversary
    MALS-12
    USMC News
    USINDOPACOM

