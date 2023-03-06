Bring it On!

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.01.2023

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Matthew C. Perry High School hosted the Far East Cheer Competition at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 1, 2023. Multiple Department of Defense Education Association schools came together to compete for the Division 1 and Division 2 championship as well as individual top jump, top tumbler, and top stunt. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023
    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

