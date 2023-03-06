Matthew C. Perry High School hosted the Far East Cheer Competition at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 1, 2023. Multiple Department of Defense Education Association schools came together to compete for the Division 1 and Division 2 championship as well as individual top jump, top tumbler, and top stunt. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 02:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876001
|VIRIN:
|230201-M-RB154-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109502488
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bring it On!, by Cpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
