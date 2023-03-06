DLA Research & Development: BATTNET Energizing and Safeguarding the Warfighter(open caption) (no emblem)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DLA's Research & Development team oversees programs that look ahead to prepare DLA and the supply chain for the future. The BATTNET program seeks to develop safer, lightweight batteries for the warfighter. The ultimate goal is a resilient supply chain and battery innovation for the U.S. military. #WarfighterAlways For more information about DLA R&D visit: https://www.dla.mil/Information-Operations/Research-And-Development/