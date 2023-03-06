DLA's Research & Development team oversees programs that look ahead to prepare DLA and the supply chain for the future. The BATTNET program seeks to develop safer, lightweight batteries for the warfighter. The ultimate goal is a resilient supply chain and battery innovation for the U.S. military. #WarfighterAlways For more information about DLA R&D visit: https://www.dla.mil/Information-Operations/Research-And-Development/
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 15:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875958
|VIRIN:
|230309-D-LU733-060
|PIN:
|505742
|Filename:
|DOD_109501494
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Research & Development: BATTNET Energizing and Safeguarding the Warfighter (no emblem), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
