Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Research & Development: BATTNET Energizing and Safeguarding the Warfighter (no emblem)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA's Research & Development team oversees programs that look ahead to prepare DLA and the supply chain for the future. The BATTNET program seeks to develop safer, lightweight batteries for the warfighter. The ultimate goal is a resilient supply chain and battery innovation for the U.S. military. #WarfighterAlways For more information about DLA R&D visit: https://www.dla.mil/Information-Operations/Research-And-Development/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 15:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875958
    VIRIN: 230309-D-LU733-060
    PIN: 505742
    Filename: DOD_109501494
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Research & Development: BATTNET Energizing and Safeguarding the Warfighter (no emblem), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA Research and Development

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT