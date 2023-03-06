Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Valcartier B-Roll Package

    VALCARTIER, QC, CANADA

    03.09.2023

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    Soldiers from Connecticut, Utah, New Hampshire, and Vermont training in Valcartier, Quebec prior to Guerrier Nordique 23 in Resolute Bay, Nanuvut.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 11:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: VALCARTIER, QC, CA 

    Vermont National Guard
    VTNG
    GN23
    GuerrierNordique23
    GuerrierNordique

