    DLA Packaging Training

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    This video will clarify the necessary steps to print and apply labels and using the correct packaging, marking, and pallets for material shipped to the Defense Logistics Agency, or (DLA).

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 10:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875905
    VIRIN: 230309-O-LV385-783
    Filename: DOD_109501051
    Length: 00:12:22
    Location: US

    DLA
    Packaging Video
    Packaging Training

