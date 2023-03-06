This video will clarify the necessary steps to print and apply labels and using the correct packaging, marking, and pallets for material shipped to the Defense Logistics Agency, or (DLA).
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 10:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875905
|VIRIN:
|230309-O-LV385-783
|Filename:
|DOD_109501051
|Length:
|00:12:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Packaging Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT