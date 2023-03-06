Niger Armed Forces (FAN) receive M2A1 Machine Gun familiarization training from 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, AB 201, Niger, March 4, 2023. The training was provided in case of emergency situations where the use of one another’s weapons may be required during joint operations with the 409 ESFS Quick Reaction Force.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 07:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|875862
|VIRIN:
|230304-Z-CC902-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109500669
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AB 201, NE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, FAN receives M2A1 Machine Gun familiarization training, by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
