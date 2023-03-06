FAN receives M2A1 Machine Gun familiarization training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875862" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Niger Armed Forces (FAN) receive M2A1 Machine Gun familiarization training from 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, AB 201, Niger, March 4, 2023. The training was provided in case of emergency situations where the use of one another’s weapons may be required during joint operations with the 409 ESFS Quick Reaction Force.