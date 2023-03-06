Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FAN receives M2A1 Machine Gun familiarization training

    AB 201, NIGER

    03.04.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Niger Armed Forces (FAN) receive M2A1 Machine Gun familiarization training from 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, AB 201, Niger, March 4, 2023. The training was provided in case of emergency situations where the use of one another’s weapons may be required during joint operations with the 409 ESFS Quick Reaction Force.

    Location: AB 201, NE

    TAGS

    Africa
    machine gun
    M2A1
    Niger
    weeklyvideos

