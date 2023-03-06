Airmen from the 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, AB 201, Niger, visited a range to perform operational checks and to provide Airman familiarization training with the weapon March 4, 2023. Operation checks are performed after maintenance is completed. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 07:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|875861
|VIRIN:
|230304-Z-CC902-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109500668
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|AB 201, NE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, M2A1 Machine Gun maintenance operation check, by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT