    M2A1 Machine Gun maintenance operation check

    AB 201, NIGER

    03.04.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airmen from the 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, AB 201, Niger, visited a range to perform operational checks and to provide Airman familiarization training with the weapon March 4, 2023. Operation checks are performed after maintenance is completed. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 07:59
    Location: AB 201, NE

    Africa
    machine gun
    ESFS
    M2A1
    Niger

