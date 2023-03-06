More than 100 middle school and high school students attended the annual ‘Fly Girls’ aviation event hosted by the 36th Airlift Squadron, as part of International Women’s Day March 8.
During the event, members of the 36th AS, 459th AS and U.S. Air Force flying units from Kadena Air Base, Japan, partnered with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, to teach students about the contributions women have made and continue to make in aviation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2023 21:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875828
|VIRIN:
|230308-F-KS661-180
|Filename:
|DOD_109499992
|Length:
|00:11:58
|Location:
|FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fly Girls - B-Roll, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT