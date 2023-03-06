Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fly Girls - B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.08.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    More than 100 middle school and high school students attended the annual ‘Fly Girls’ aviation event hosted by the 36th Airlift Squadron, as part of International Women’s Day March 8.

    During the event, members of the 36th AS, 459th AS and U.S. Air Force flying units from Kadena Air Base, Japan, partnered with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, to teach students about the contributions women have made and continue to make in aviation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 21:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875828
    VIRIN: 230308-F-KS661-180
    Filename: DOD_109499992
    Length: 00:11:58
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fly Girls - B-Roll, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota
    C-12
    C-130
    UH-1N
    RDI
    AIMWing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT