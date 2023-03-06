Fly Girls - B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More than 100 middle school and high school students attended the annual ‘Fly Girls’ aviation event hosted by the 36th Airlift Squadron, as part of International Women’s Day March 8.



During the event, members of the 36th AS, 459th AS and U.S. Air Force flying units from Kadena Air Base, Japan, partnered with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, to teach students about the contributions women have made and continue to make in aviation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)