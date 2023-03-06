Capturing Launches through the lens of Mobile Optics/ B-Roll

The missions of 2nd Range Operations Squadron Mobile Optics is to capture imagery of rocket launches and missile tests designed to demonstrate safety, security, reliability and effectiveness of the vehicles sent into orbit from each Space Launch Complex and other unique geographical locations across Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo)
