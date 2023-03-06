video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sailors and family participate in worship during a dinner and Bible Study for U.S. Military personnel hosted by Ed and Joy Bissonette, the founders of the Bridge Hospitality House, on Coronado Island, Jan. 26, 2023. The Bridge Hospitality House is a part of Cadence International, a nonprofit whose mission is to share the gospel and our lives with the military community. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia Simons)