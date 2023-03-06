Sailors and family participate in worship during a dinner and Bible Study for U.S. Military personnel hosted by Ed and Joy Bissonette, the founders of the Bridge Hospitality House, on Coronado Island, Jan. 26, 2023. The Bridge Hospitality House is a part of Cadence International, a nonprofit whose mission is to share the gospel and our lives with the military community. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia Simons)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2023 18:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875818
|VIRIN:
|230308-N-LP924-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109499683
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|CORONADO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Bridge Hospitality House, by PO3 Sophia Simons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT