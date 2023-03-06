Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Bridge Hospitality House

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sophia Simons 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    Sailors and family participate in worship during a dinner and Bible Study for U.S. Military personnel hosted by Ed and Joy Bissonette, the founders of the Bridge Hospitality House, on Coronado Island, Jan. 26, 2023. The Bridge Hospitality House is a part of Cadence International, a nonprofit whose mission is to share the gospel and our lives with the military community. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia Simons)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 18:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875818
    VIRIN: 230308-N-LP924-1001
    Filename: DOD_109499683
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    Navy Outreach
    Sailors
    Community
    U.S. Navy
    Missionaries

