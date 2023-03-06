In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Defense Department, in collaboration with the Military Women’s Memorial, hosted a historic Women, Peace, & Security discussion. This event featured, for the first time, all four of the DOD’s 4-star female officers. They discussed their unique perspectives and experiences as servicewomen, the importance of recruiting and retaining the best talent, and the impacts of having a diverse, inclusive warfighting force.
U.S. Transportation Command is a unified, functional combatant command which provides support to the ten other U.S. combatant commands, the military services, defense agencies and other government organizations. USTRANSCOM conducts globally integrated mobility operations, leads the broader Joint Deployment and Distribution Enterprise, and provides enabling capabilities in order to project and sustain the Joint Force in support of national objectives. We conduct globally integrated mobility operations, lead the broader Joint Deployment and Distribution Enterprise, and provide enabling capabilities in order to project and sustain the Joint Force in support of national objectives.
|03.06.2023
|03.08.2023 10:14
|Package
|875731
|230306-F-SK383-5555
|DOD_109498356
|00:01:32
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
This work, Gen. Van Ovost participates in the Beyond Firsts panel at Military Women's Memorial, Arlington, VA, by Oz Suguitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
