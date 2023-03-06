Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gen. Van Ovost participates in the Beyond Firsts panel at Military Women's Memorial, Arlington, VA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Video by Oz Suguitan 

    U.S. Transportation Command

    In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Defense Department, in collaboration with the Military Women’s Memorial, hosted a historic Women, Peace, & Security discussion. This event featured, for the first time, all four of the DOD’s 4-star female officers. They discussed their unique perspectives and experiences as servicewomen, the importance of recruiting and retaining the best talent, and the impacts of having a diverse, inclusive warfighting force.

    U.S. Transportation Command is a unified, functional combatant command which provides support to the ten other U.S. combatant commands, the military services, defense agencies and other government organizations. USTRANSCOM conducts globally integrated mobility operations, leads the broader Joint Deployment and Distribution Enterprise, and provides enabling capabilities in order to project and sustain the Joint Force in support of national objectives. We conduct globally integrated mobility operations, lead the broader Joint Deployment and Distribution Enterprise, and provide enabling capabilities in order to project and sustain the Joint Force in support of national objectives.

    For more information about U.S. Transportation Command, it's mission and it's people, please visit us at:
    www.ustranscom.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 10:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875731
    VIRIN: 230306-F-SK383-5555
    Filename: DOD_109498356
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Van Ovost participates in the Beyond Firsts panel at Military Women's Memorial, Arlington, VA, by Oz Suguitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BeyondFirsts

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT