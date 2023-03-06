U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Joshua Ramsahai, shares how his older sister, Staff Sgt. Christine A. Uriartefonseca, the officer selection assistant for Recruiting Station Sacramento, inspired him to join the Marine Corps in Sacramento, California on March 3, 2023. Ramsahai immigrated to the United States from Trinidad and Tobago to become a United States Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Seaira Moore)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2023 20:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|875681
|VIRIN:
|230303-M-EC090-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109496862
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruiter Inspires Younger Brother to Join the U.S. Marine Corps, by Sgt Seaira Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
