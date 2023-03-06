Recruiter Inspires Younger Brother to Join the U.S. Marine Corps

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Joshua Ramsahai, shares how his older sister, Staff Sgt. Christine A. Uriartefonseca, the officer selection assistant for Recruiting Station Sacramento, inspired him to join the Marine Corps in Sacramento, California on March 3, 2023. Ramsahai immigrated to the United States from Trinidad and Tobago to become a United States Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Seaira Moore)