    Recruiter Inspires Younger Brother to Join the U.S. Marine Corps

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Video by Sgt. Seaira Moore 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Joshua Ramsahai, shares how his older sister, Staff Sgt. Christine A. Uriartefonseca, the officer selection assistant for Recruiting Station Sacramento, inspired him to join the Marine Corps in Sacramento, California on March 3, 2023. Ramsahai immigrated to the United States from Trinidad and Tobago to become a United States Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Seaira Moore)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 20:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875681
    VIRIN: 230303-M-EC090-1001
    Filename: DOD_109496862
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Recruiter Inspires Younger Brother to Join the U.S. Marine Corps, by Sgt Seaira Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Brother
    Sister
    Sacramento
    Recruiter
    Family

