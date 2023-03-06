Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations - Pathway to Citizenship with CPT Liliana Chavez Uribe

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Video by Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations CPT Liliana Chavez Uribe talks about Pathway to Citizenship. She also shares her experiences of immigrating to the United States and fulfilling her dream of becoming a pilot in the Washington National Guard.

    TAGS

    Parole in Place
    Pathway to Citizenship

