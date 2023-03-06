Raven Conversations - Pathway to Citizenship with CPT Liliana Chavez Uribe

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875667" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of Raven Conversations CPT Liliana Chavez Uribe talks about Pathway to Citizenship. She also shares her experiences of immigrating to the United States and fulfilling her dream of becoming a pilot in the Washington National Guard.