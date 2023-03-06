Forget the Food Pyramid

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As a registered dietitian, one of the most common questions Lisa Jones fields is how to lose weight. Here she describes the plate method that is now used to easily see that fruits and vegetables should make up at least half of your diet. For a customized approach to meet your individual goals, call to schedule an appointment.

Creative commons music by Scott Buckley.