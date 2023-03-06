Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forget the Food Pyramid

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    As a registered dietitian, one of the most common questions Lisa Jones fields is how to lose weight. Here she describes the plate method that is now used to easily see that fruits and vegetables should make up at least half of your diet. For a customized approach to meet your individual goals, call to schedule an appointment.
    Creative commons music by Scott Buckley.

    TAGS

    Weight Loss
    National Nutrition Month

