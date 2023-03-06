Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE Phase 1 Deployment Readiness Exercise

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- Airmen from Joint Base Langley-Eustis participate in the Phase 1 Deployment Readiness Exercise at JBLE, Virginia, Feb. 27 - Mar. 1, 2023. The exercise tested TSA, security, briefing and cargo transportation capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 12:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875633
    VIRIN: 230301-F-QI804-1001
    Filename: DOD_109496127
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 

    Langley
    Exercise
    Readiness
    Deployment
    Phase 1
    JBLE

