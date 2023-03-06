Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New PAVE Hawk Crew Chief Course at JBLE

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Video by Abraham Essenmacher 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The U.S. Air Force has begun a new aviation course for Airmen to become PAVE Hawk HH-60W (Whiskey) Crew Chiefs. The course is designed to be more student driven and specific to the Air Force rescue airframe.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 10:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875620
    VIRIN: 230308-F-AD372-0001
    Filename: DOD_109495892
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 

    This work, New PAVE Hawk Crew Chief Course at JBLE, by Abraham Essenmacher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

