Iron Eagles support to Turkiye HADR

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875609" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division delivered 573,000 lbs of relief supplies to affected areas in South-Eastern Turkiye Feb. 6-27, 2023. The 1AD CAB provided dynamic lift capability in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts, to those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye. 1AD CAB is one of several U.S. military units that supported Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2), operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR), and U.S. European Command as part of the International Turkish disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Army video by Spc. William Thompson)