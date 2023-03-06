Iron Eagles support to Turkiye HADR

the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division delivered 573,000 lbs of relief supplies to affected areas in South-Eastern Turkiye Feb. 6-27, 2023. The 1AD CAB provided dynamic lift capability in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts, to those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye. 1AD CAB is one of several U.S. military units that supported Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2), operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR), and U.S. European Command as part of the International Turkish disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Army video by Spc. William Thompson)
|02.27.2023
|03.07.2023 09:59
|Video Productions
|875609
|230227-A-VB804-1001
|1001
|DOD_109495808
|00:02:47
|TR
|1
|1
