    Iron Eagles support to Turkiye HADR

    TURKEY

    02.27.2023

    Video by Spc. William Thompson 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division delivered 573,000 lbs of relief supplies to affected areas in South-Eastern Turkiye Feb. 6-27, 2023. The 1AD CAB provided dynamic lift capability in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts, to those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye. 1AD CAB is one of several U.S. military units that supported Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2), operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR), and U.S. European Command as part of the International Turkish disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Army video by Spc. William Thompson)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 09:59
    This work, Iron Eagles support to Turkiye HADR, by SPC William Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

