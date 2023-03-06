2023 National Engineer Week Spotlight: Theresa Gneiting-James

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento Chief of Cost Operations, Theresa Gneiting-James, sits through a fun interview and shares her world of engineering for National Engineer Week in Sacramento, California on February 24, 2023. National Engineers Week celebrates engineers who work within USACE and their overall contributions. (U.S. Army video by Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs)