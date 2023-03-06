Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 National Engineer Week Spotlight: Kylan Kegel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Video by Bertha Smith 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento Geotechnical Engineer, Kylan Kegel, explains what geotechnical engineering is, has fun playing Guess That Marvel and shares his thoughts on different passions for National Engineer Week in Sacramento, California on February 24, 2023. National Engineers Week celebrates engineers who work within USACE and their overall contributions. (U.S. Army video by Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 04:12
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 875584
    VIRIN: 230224-A-DX319-1000
    Filename: DOD_109495293
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 National Engineer Week Spotlight: Kylan Kegel, by Bertha Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Engineering
    STEM
    E-WEEK
    National Engineer Week
    USACE Sacramento District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT