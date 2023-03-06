2023 National Engineer Week Spotlight: Kylan Kegel

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento Geotechnical Engineer, Kylan Kegel, explains what geotechnical engineering is, has fun playing Guess That Marvel and shares his thoughts on different passions for National Engineer Week in Sacramento, California on February 24, 2023. National Engineers Week celebrates engineers who work within USACE and their overall contributions. (U.S. Army video by Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs)
