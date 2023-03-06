The Folsom Dam Auxiliary Spillway releases 24,000 cubic feet of water per second in Folsom, California on January 6, 2023 to free up space in the reservoir for forecasted rains over the next several days. The auxiliary spillway was utilized after a series of atmospheric storms affected various regions across California. (U.S. Army video by Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2023 03:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875582
|VIRIN:
|230106-A-DX319-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109495291
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|FOLSOM, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Folsom Auxiliary Spillway Release, by Bertha Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
