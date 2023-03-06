Folsom Auxiliary Spillway Release

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875582" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Folsom Dam Auxiliary Spillway releases 24,000 cubic feet of water per second in Folsom, California on January 6, 2023 to free up space in the reservoir for forecasted rains over the next several days. The auxiliary spillway was utilized after a series of atmospheric storms affected various regions across California. (U.S. Army video by Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs)