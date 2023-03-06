Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Folsom Auxiliary Spillway Release

    FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Video by Bertha Smith 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    The Folsom Dam Auxiliary Spillway releases 24,000 cubic feet of water per second in Folsom, California on January 6, 2023 to free up space in the reservoir for forecasted rains over the next several days. The auxiliary spillway was utilized after a series of atmospheric storms affected various regions across California. (U.S. Army video by Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 03:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875582
    VIRIN: 230106-A-DX319-1000
    Filename: DOD_109495291
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: FOLSOM, CA, US 

    TAGS

    USACE
    Engineering
    Folsom Dam Auxiliary Spillway
    Joint Federal Project
    USACE Sacramento District

