U.S. Soldiers assigned to the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps – Spain visited the Spanish Army’s 1st Military Police Battalion Feb. 9. The purpose of the event was to give the U.S. Soldiers an opportunity to learn more about the battalion’s capabilities and to strengthen bilateral and multinational relationships.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2023 03:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875581
|VIRIN:
|230207-A-QI808-0100
|PIN:
|230207
|Filename:
|DOD_109495285
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|VALENCIA, ES
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
U.S. Soldiers visit Spanish military police battalion
