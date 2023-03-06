U.S. Soldiers visit Spanish military police battalion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps – Spain visited the Spanish Army’s 1st Military Police Battalion Feb. 9. The purpose of the event was to give the U.S. Soldiers an opportunity to learn more about the battalion’s capabilities and to strengthen bilateral and multinational relationships.