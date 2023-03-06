Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers visit Spanish military police battalion

    VALENCIA, SPAIN

    02.07.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps – Spain visited the Spanish Army’s 1st Military Police Battalion Feb. 9. The purpose of the event was to give the U.S. Soldiers an opportunity to learn more about the battalion’s capabilities and to strengthen bilateral and multinational relationships.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 03:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875581
    VIRIN: 230207-A-QI808-0100
    PIN: 230207
    Filename: DOD_109495285
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: VALENCIA, ES 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    StrongerTogether

