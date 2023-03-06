U.S. Soldiers visit Spanish military police battalion

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the U.S. Contingent of NATO Rapid Deployable Corps – Spain based in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the U.S. Contingent of NATO Rapid Deployable Corps – Spain based in Valencia visit the Spanish Army’s 1st Military Police Battalion. The purpose of the event was to give the U.S. Soldiers an opportunity to learn more about the battalion’s capabilities and to strengthen bilateral and multinational relationships. (Photo courtesy of Spanish Army Sgt. Oscar Sanz) see less | View Image Page

VALENCIA, Spain – U.S. Soldiers assigned to the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps – Spain visited the Spanish Army’s 1st Military Police Battalion Feb. 9.



The purpose of the event was to give the U.S. Soldiers an opportunity to learn more about the battalion’s capabilities and to strengthen bilateral and multinational relationships.



“The opportunity to observe the event demonstrated the dedication and agility of Spain’s military police maneuver capabilities,” said Lt. Col. Valarie Solis, NRDC-Spain’s Information Dominance Branch chief. “Ready, capable and stronger together, our bilateral and multinational cooperation is a true testament to their dedication to partnership and mission readiness.”



NRDC - Spain is a multinational headquarters in the NATO Force Structure. Spain provides approximately 80% of corps’ personnel with the remaining 20% coming from the other 12 contributing nations: Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.



“I think this visit was important so we could establish names and faces of people so we would know who to get in contact with for future events,” said Sgt. 1st Class Joyce Ho, NRDC-Spain G2 noncommissioned officer. “This event improves bilateral and multilateral relationships by opening up a discussion on the similarities and differences between our countries and what their procedures are for handling different situations.”



NRDC - Spain provides NATO with a well-manned, rapidly deployable and flexible headquarters able to operate throughout the entire spectrum of NATO missions and is capable of serving as a small joint task force headquarters, a land component command of a JTF, a NATO response force land component command or a corps headquarters.