JBLE Responds to fire on base

Fire Emergency Services from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, with assistance from NASA Langley Research Center and City of Hampton fire departments, responded to a structural fire on base, March 6, 2023. The cause of the incident and the extent of the damage is under investigation.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 17:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875551
|VIRIN:
|230306-F-QI804-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109494631
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
