Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBLE Responds to fire on base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Fire Emergency Services from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, with assistance from NASA Langley Research Center and City of Hampton fire departments, responded to a structural fire on base, March 6, 2023. The cause of the incident and the extent of the damage is under investigation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 17:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875551
    VIRIN: 230306-F-QI804-1001
    Filename: DOD_109494631
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE Responds to fire on base, by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Virginia
    Hampton
    JBLE
    NASA Langley Research Center
    633d CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT