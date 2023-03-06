Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capturing Launches through the lens of Mobile Optics

    LOMPOC, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    The missions of 2nd Range Operations Squadron Mobile Optics is to capture imagery of rocket launches and missile tests designed to demonstrate safety, security, reliability and effectiveness of the vehicles sent into orbit from each Space Launch Complex and other unique geographical locations across Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo)

